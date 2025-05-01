Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsCrime

Actions

IMPD: Male shot, killed on Indy's west side

IMPD
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Smith, Andrew
IMPD
Posted

INDIANAPOLIS — A male was shot and killed on Indy's west side Thursday afternoon, police said.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, at approximately 2 p.m. officers responded to reports of a vehicle accident in the 2900 block of Rolling Dunes Drive.

However, upon arrival, the dispatched incident was updated to indicate a possible shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a male victim suffering from injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

Police said the victim was tragically pronounced deceased at the scene.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.