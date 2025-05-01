IMPD: Male shot, killed on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A male was shot and killed on Indy's west side Thursday afternoon, police said.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, at approximately 2 p.m. officers responded to reports of a vehicle accident in the 2900 block of Rolling Dunes Drive.

However, upon arrival, the dispatched incident was updated to indicate a possible shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a male victim suffering from injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

Police said the victim was tragically pronounced deceased at the scene.