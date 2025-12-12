IMPD: Man arrested after man found dead, woman injured on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in custody after a deadly incident on Indianapolis' east side Thursday afternoon left a man dead and a woman hospitalized.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, at approximately 3:28 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Catherwood Avenue on a welfare check request. When officers arrived, they discovered an adult male and adult female victim inside a residence with injuries consistent with trauma.

Medics responded to the scene, but the male victim was pronounced deceased on scene. The female victim was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition.

Detectives quickly identified an adult male suspect and possible location. Working with law enforcement partners from the Department of Natural Resources and Indiana State Police, investigators located and arrested the suspect in Greene County, Indiana.

The suspect was transported back to Marion County and, following consultation with the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, was arrested and taken to the Criminal Justice Campus.

The Marion County Coroner's Office will determine the exact manner and cause of death and will release the victim's name once proper next-of-kin notification is made.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Daniel Hiatt at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email Daniel.Hiatt@indy.gov.