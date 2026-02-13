IMPD: Man charged with dealing drugs that led to fatal overdose

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is facing charges after police say he sold drugs that killed someone last September.

Kameron Tinnin, 29, was arrested this week on charges of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police.

The case began when officers found a man dead inside an apartment on Old Town W Drive on September 30. Police suspected the death was caused by an overdose and handed the investigation to the Overdose Death Task Force.

Investigators traced the drugs back to Tinnin during their investigation. In November, police raided a location connected to Tinnin and found drugs, cash, weapons and other evidence.

The search turned up half an ounce of suspected fentanyl, 10 grams of suspected cocaine, 2 pounds of marijuana, several hundred pills, $2,700 in cash, drug paraphernalia and four guns, police said.

Tinnin was initially arrested on drug dealing and obstruction charges. But prosecutors later filed the more serious charge after reviewing evidence that connected him to the fatal overdose.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office issued a warrant for his arrest on Tuesday. U.S. Marshals helped police arrest Tinnin two days later.