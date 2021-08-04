IMPD: man dies two weeks after shooting, homicide detectives investigating

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has died two weeks after he was shot, IMPD said Wednesday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says Anthony Sterling, 61, was shot in the 3500 block of North Tacoma Avenue on July 20. He was dropped off at the fire station in the 2900 block of North Sherman Drive and taken to the hospital.

IMPD says he died from his injuries on August 3, and aggravated assault detectives will work with homicide detectives on the investigation.

The coroner's office will release Sterling's exact cause of death.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Detective Christopher Higgins at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Christopher.Higgins@indy.gov.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 (TIPS) to remain anonymous.