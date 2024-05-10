IMPD: Man found dead following disturbance on Indy’s southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after officers found a man dead at an apartment complex on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 7100 block of Vega Way, near Kentucky Avenue, on reports of a disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive male who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives believe the incident began as a verbal altercation before turning physical.

One person has been detained for their alleged role in the disturbance. There is no threat to the area.