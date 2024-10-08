Watch Now
IMPD: Man found dead on northeast side; homicide investigation underway

INDIANAPOLIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead on Indy's northeast side early Tuesday morning.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 5600 block of Wyckfield Way on a report of a death investigation around 2 a.m.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male with injuries consistent with trauma.

Medics arrived and the victim was pronounced deceased on scene.

The incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective James Hurt at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at James.Hurt@indy.gov

