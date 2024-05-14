Watch Now
IMPD: Man found shot, killed inside running vehicle on Indy's north side

WRTV
Posted at 10:30 PM, May 13, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed inside a running vehicle on the north side of Indianapolis on Monday.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 2200 block of Biscay SQ for a report of a person shot around 7 p.m.

The apartment complex is near 71st and Michigan Road.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male in the driver's seat of a vehicle with gunshot injuries. The male was pronounced deceased.

According to police, witnesses on the scene said the vehicle had been running all day in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

At this time, police don't know what time or where exactly the shooting occurred.

A homicide investigation is underway.

