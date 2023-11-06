'Clerical error' led to lowered bond for man accused of ramming police car

INDIANAPOLIS — A man who police say intentionally rammed a squad car on Friday was freed from jail because of a clerical error, a court official said.

"The judicial officer set a $45,000 surety bond, which is in accordance with the bail matrix," Marion Superior Court Administrator Emily VanOsdol said. "However, due to a clerical error, the case was updated by a court staff member with a $4,500 surety bond."

VanOsdol said the man paid the lower bond and was freed on Saturday.

"The court became aware of the error (Monday) and is working to address it," VanOsdol said.

The man, who has not yet been formally charged in Friday's incident, has a history of crashing into police cars, IMPD said.



In 2017, he was arrested after ramming three police cars and injuring two officers during a chase.

In 2018, he was arrested for driving over an IMPD police car being driven by an officer.

In February, officers shot the man after they say he rammed three squad cars with people inside.

WRTV reported on prior incidents involving the man.

"It is with great frustration and concern that I address the weekend release of (the suspect) on bond," IMPD Chief Randal Taylor said in a statement Monday.

"(The suspect) has proven time and time again that he has no regard for the law, and should not have the ability to put our officers or the general public in any more danger."

This year alone, IMPD said the suspect caused more than $67,000 in damage to police vehicles.

"Our officers work tirelessly to deescalate dangerous situations and bring individuals like (the suspect) into custody unharmed and without injury to members of our community," Taylor said. "Thankfully, no one was injured in this latest incident, but his release raises serious concerns for the safety of our officers and the community."

Charges stemming from Friday's arrest do not show up in public court records, which means a case might have been filed under seal.

In Friday's incident, police say an officer tried to stop the man for driving with an expired license plate on East Naomi Street and Lawton Avenue on the near south side shortly before 7 p.m.

The man stopped briefly in a Ford pickup before ramming the officer's car multiple times and driving off, police said. The officer followed despite the damage to the squad car.

During the chase, police said the man backed the truck up and again struck the police car.

Police say no one was injured in Friday's incident.

