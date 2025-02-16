IMPD: Man shot at Sikh Satsang of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was shot at the Sikh Satsang of Indianapolis on Sunday.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, at approximately 12:43 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at 10950 Southeastern Avenue.

Upon arrival, they found an adult male victim suffering from injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

The victim was quickly transported to a nearby hospital, where he is reported to be in stable condition.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the circumstances that led to the shooting.

At this time, police believe this incident to be isolated and do not suspect any ongoing threat to the public. It appears to involve individuals who are known to one another.

As of now, police said there are no further updates available