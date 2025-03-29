IMPD: Man shot, killed on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was shot and killed on the east side of Indianapolis Friday night, police said.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just after 11:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of N. Webster Ave. on a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male inside the residence with gunshot injuries. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced deceased.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene to begin the investigation. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the decedent once proper next-of-kin notification has been made.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Gregory Shue in the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 e-mail him at Gregory.Shue@indy.gov.