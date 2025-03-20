IMPD: Man shot, killed on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was shot and killed on the west side of Indianapolis on Thursday afternoon.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Southwest District officers responded to the 9100 block of Wellston Drive just after 3 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim inside a home suffering from a gunshot injury. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD says moments later, officers took a person of interest into custody. A firearm was located at the scene.

Police say this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.