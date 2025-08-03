IMPD: Man shot, killed outside Family Dollar on northwest side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is actively investigating the scene of a deadly shooting on Saturday evening.

According to IMPD, officers responded to the report of a person shot at a Family Dollar, located at the 6000 block of Michigan Road, just after 5:30 p.m.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a victim, described as an adult male, suffering from gunshot wounds inside the doorway of the front entrance of the store.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene, despite life-saving efforts performed by EMS.

The victim's identity and age have not yet been released by IMPD.

Preliminary investigations indicate the shooting resulted from a disturbance inside the store between individuals who knew each other.

IMPD Public Information Officer Drew Brown said the business was open at the time of the shooting, with people, including children, inside.

At this time, it is unclear how many suspects are involved.

"Violence has interrupted what would've been a beautiful Saturday here in Indianapolis," Officer Drew Brown of IMPD said at the scene. "Another neighborhood hurting, another family is grieving."

The scene will be closed for the next several hours as investigators collect evidence, gather witness statements and review video surveillance footage to piece together what unfolded.

IMPD is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Homicide Office at (317) 327-3811.