IMPD: Man’s body found in vehicle at tow lot on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a dead body was found in a vehicle that had been taken to a tow yard on the south side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 2300 block of South California Street on reports of a possible dead body found just before 7 p.m.

WRTV

An employee of JR’s Services and Recovery LLC was walking past a vehicle that had recently been towed to the lot and spotted the top of a human head inside, IMPD said. The vehicle was towed without keys and was locked from the inside.

Upon arrival, officers located a deceased adult male inside the vehicle. The cause of death is not yet known.

This is a developing story.

