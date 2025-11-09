IMPD: Multiple cars, business damaged by gunfire downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say they found multiple cars and businesses damaged by gunfire at the intersection of Washington and Meridian Streets early Saturday morning.

According to IMPD, Special Event Team officers were patrolling S. Meridian Street area when they heard nearby gunshots at around 2:30 a.m.

Police say no one was injured, but several nearby businesses and vehicles were damaged by gunfire.

IMPD added that there was a strong police presence in the area when this incident happened; they utilized several resources, including two Special Event Teams and an Event Response Group team.

At this time, IMPD is reviewing surveillance footage from the area as part of its investigation. Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to contact IMPD Downtown District at 317-327-6500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.