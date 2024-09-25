IMPD officer accused of child molestation in Hendricks County arrested again

INDIANAPOLIS — An officer with IMPD who was charged with seven felony counts in connection to a child molestation case in Hendricks County earlier this month has been arrested again.

According to court records, Kamal Bola was booked into the Hendricks County Jail on Tuesday for violating a no contact order.

Bola wad originally arrested on Sept. 3 and charged with three counts of Child Molestation of a child under 14 and Public Voyeurism in Hendricks County. More charges were later added. Seven total charges are listed as follows:

Count 1: Child molesting – Sexual intercourse – Level 1 Felony

Count 2: Sexual Misconduct with a minor – Level 4 Felony

Count 3: Child molesting – Fondling (Breast) – Level 4 Felony

Count 4: Child molesting – Fondling (Penis/Buttocks) – Level 4 Felony

Count 5: Sexual Misconduct with a minor – Lever 6 Felony

Count 6: Voyeurism. Level 6 Felony

Count 7: Obstruction of justice. Level 6 Felony

Court documents show that Bola was released from jail on Sept. 18. His bond was previously set for $30,000 at his initial hearing.

The investigation into Bola began when a family member reported the crime to the Hendricks County Sheriff's Office. Detectives investigated the claims and found probable cause to arrest Bola.

Bola, according to court documents, admitted to "touching" a child aged 14 or younger on multiple instances. He also admitted to putting a small camera in the victim's room.

Court documents detail that the child's mother found the camera while cleaning the victim's room.

Bola told police he messed up and further confirmed his confession by writing a letter to the victim to apologize.

The letter read, "[I am] so sorry for [w]hat I did. I should’ve never put my hands on you like this. I am so ashamed and embarrassed."

The letter went on to say, "Please don’t think of me as a monster."

The victim told police she believed she was 12 or 13 when the inappropriate touching started.

Bola told police they would find inappropriate photos of the girl on his phone.

According to IMPD, their department learned of the arrest on Wednesday.

Bola's equipment was collected and he no longer has police powers.

IMPD Chief Chris Bailey suspended Bola from the department and recommended to the IMPD Merit Board that he be terminated.

Bola has a jury trial set for Nov. 12 at 8:30 a.m. in Hendricks Superior Court 4.