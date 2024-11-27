IMPD officer arrested after allegedly choking, beating his girlfriend in Whiteland

INDIANAPOLIS — An officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has been arrested on charges of domestic battery.

Whiteland Police Department officers responded to Country Wood Drive in Whiteland on reports of a domestic violence incident at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Upon arrival, officers located a female victim outside visibly upset and out of breath.

According to court documents, the victim told officers her boyfriend, identified as a seven-year veteran of IMPD, physically beat her up and choked her. She also said he threatened to shoot her and then himself.

Court documents say the victim told officers her child got a video of the incident on a phone, which was sent to police.

The victim was complaining of pain in her neck and was having trouble breathing and swallowing, police say.

The officer was arrested for preliminary charges of domestic battery and strangulation. The Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision.

When Whiteland Police discovered that the alleged suspect was an off-duty IMPD officer, detectives from IMPD’s Special Investigation Unit were notified.

The officer is being held at the Johnson County Jail. When he is released, he will be placed on administrative leave. IMPD has collected his department-issued equipment and suspended his police authority.

WRTV will not identify the officer until he is formally charged.

Anyone experiencing domestic violence is encouraged to get help, resources, and support by calling the Coburn Place Safe Heaven at 1-800-566-2632 or visiting Coburnplace.org.

Those who need local services can reach out to the IMPD’s Victims Assistance at 317-327-3331 or domestic violence resources such as Indy Champions at 317-210-0866.