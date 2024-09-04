IMPD officer arrested for child molestation in Hendricks County

HENDRICKS COUNTY — An officer with IMPD has been arrested in connection to a child molestation case in Hendricks County, according to jail records.

Kamal Bola, 35, was arrested Tuesday night on three counts of Child Molestation of a child under 14 and Public Voyeurism in Hendricks County.

Charges could change as they have not been formally filed yet by the Hendricks County Prosecutor.

Bola's arrest comes within two weeks of another IMPD officer, Javed Richards, was charged with several counts of child exploitation and one count of possession of child pornography.

This is a developing story.

