IMPD officer arrested for driving under the influence, endangering 18-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD officer has been arrested for driving under the influence and endangering an 18-year-old passenger.

The department said on Sunday, an officer observed a vehicle swerving into oncoming traffic to overtake another vehicle on Southeastern Avenue.

A traffic stop was initiated, revealing the driver to be off-duty IMPD officer James Cox.

Upon learning Cox was an IMPD officer, detectives were called to assist. Officers found the Cox's 18-year-old child was also in the vehicle.

Officers also detected the smell of alcohol on Cox's breath and conducted a field sobriety test, which he failed.

IMPD said the Cox was taken in for a certified breath test and was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and for endangering a passenger under 18.

"This incident is deeply troubling and does not reflect the high standards we hold ourselves to at IMPD," said Chief Chris Bailey. "We expect our officers to uphold the law, both on and off duty. While our officers work to protect this community, the poor judgment of one individual should not overshadow their commitment to public safety. We are grateful that no one was injured,” he added.

Cox has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will determine final charges

WATCH | Latest Headlines