An IMPD officer has been preliminary charged with voyeurism.

He's accused of

— peeping using a camera

The latest incident is reported on 04/02/2024. The other charges stem as far back as 2019. Those details include:

—peeping at a private area of an individual without consent

—being a public servant, knowingly or intentionally committing these crimes

It is WRTV's policy not to name the suspect until formal charges are filed.

Records show the officer has been with IMPD since at least 2015.