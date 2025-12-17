IMPD officer charged with OVWI after arriving to work under influence

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer has been charged with operating while intoxicated after supervisors detected alcohol on his breath when he reported for duty last week.

Officer Bryan Gibson arrived at the Southeast District in his personal vehicle around 9:30 p.m. on December 10 for a scheduled administrative shift when supervisors noticed the odor of alcohol, according to IMPD.

An OVWI investigator, Special Investigations Unit detectives and Internal Affairs responded to investigate. During the investigation, Gibson was determined to be under the influence of alcohol.

Chief Bailey suspended Gibson without pay the following day and recommended his termination to the IMPD Civilian Police Merit Board.

Gibson was already assigned to administrative duty and did not have police powers at the time of the incident due to an unrelated personnel investigation, IMPD said.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office filed charges Wednesday against Gibson for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or higher. A summons was issued with an initial hearing scheduled for January 20.

The department has not released additional details about the unrelated administrative investigation that had Gibson on restricted duty.