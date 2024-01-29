IMPD officer charged with sex crimes against a minor

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officer has been charged with multiple counts of sex crimes against a minor.

Paul Humphrey, 50, is charged with four counts of sexual misconduct, three counts child seduction, attempted obstruction of justice, official misconduct and voyeurism after IMPD detectives gathered evidence of him having a sexual relationship with a minor.

Humphrey is a 24-year veteran of IMPD and was most recently assigned to the East District. He has been suspended without pay by Acting Chief of Police Chris Bailey.

"I'm deeply disappointed and disturbed by the allegations made in the probable cause affidavit,” said Bailey. “This was someone who was trusted to protect the community and our residents. I have suspended the officer without pay and recommending him for termination by the IMPD Civilian Merit Board. Children should trust that people in authority will protect them at all times. My prayers are with the victim and her family during this difficult time."

Charges were filed against Humphrey on Friday, but the case was sealed prior to Monday morning.