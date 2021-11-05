IMPD officer convicted of multiple felonies in connection to Shortridge High School incident

INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD officer has been convicted of multiple felony charges after a 2019 altercation with a student outside Shortridge High School.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office says Robert Lawson was found guilty of official misconduct, perjury and false informing.

“This was an unfortunate incident that required immediate attention and action. Incidents such as this further damage the trust we are working to rebuild between law enforcement and the community,” said Prosecutor Ryan Mears in a statement. “By holding this officer accountable, I hope this sends a clear and strong message to the community that this type of behavior is unacceptable.”

Prosecutors say Lawson gave false statements in a sworn affidavit signed under oath about the altercation and falsely reported an observation of another officer.

MORE: Federal lawsuit filed, new video released after officer hit student outside Shortridge High School

Lawson was acquitted of battery and the jury was unable to reach a verdict on an obstruction of justice charge.

IMPD says Lawson was suspended without pay in 2019 and that status remains pending a recommendation for termination to the civilian police merit board.

Lieutenant Shane Foley says now that there's been a conviction, Lawson's case can go before the board.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for December 21.