IMPD officer enters plea agreement in federal court stemming from excessive force incident

Screenshot of body-worn camera video provided/IMPD
The Marion County Prosecutor's Office filed two formal charges against IMPD Sgt. Eric Huxley, IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said. He is charged with official misconduct and battery resulting in moderate bodily injury after an incident on Friday, September 24, 2021.
Posted at 8:11 AM, May 15, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — A suspended IMPD officer accused of violating a man's civil rights during a September 2021 arrest is expected to enter a change of plea on Monday.

Eric Huxley faces federal and state charges related to an incident in which he kicked Jermaine Vaughn in the head and face "without lawful justification", causing bodily injury to that person,

Body camera footage shows Vaughn handcuffed and on the ground when Huxley "lifts his left leg, and drives his left foot down" into Vaughn's face.

According to court documents, Huxley agreed to a plea on federal charges in acceptance of a reduced sentence. The plea however, does not protect Huxley from state charges.

Huxley is due in state court on Tuesday in Indianapolis.

Huxley is suspended without pay pending a recommendation of termination to the IMPD Civilian Police Merit Board.

