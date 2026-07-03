IMPD officer injured in crash on southeast side, teen driver in custody

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV ) — An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer was taken to a hospital after being involved in a crash on Indy’s near southeast side Friday morning.

Online police reports show the incident happened around 6:14 a.m. at the intersection of East Palmer and Dawson streets. That’s just north of East Minnesota Street and State Avenue.

IMPD told WRTV that another car driven by a teen hit two officers in an IMPD vehicle. The juvenile driver initially fled the scene, but was later apprehended.

Medics on the scene checked out two juveniles in the striking car, while one of the IMPD officers was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

It’s unclear what led up to the accident or if the teen will be charged.