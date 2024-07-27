Watch Now
IMPD officer injured in shooting on Indy's far east side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after an officer was shot on the far east side of Indianapolis on Friday evening.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department East District officers responded to the area of 36th and Wittfield Streets on reports of shots fired at 8:30 p.m.

As officers were investigating, an unknown individual began firing shots, resulting in one of the officers being struck by gunfire.

The officer was transported to Eskenazi hospital in stable condition.

IMPD is asking residents to stay inside and for members of the public to avoid the area as police continue to investigate.

Any witnesses or those who may have video surveillance of the incident are asked to contact 911.

