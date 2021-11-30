IMPD officers arrest suspect in three robberies

INDIANAPOLIS — A 27-year-old man is facing preliminary robbery and theft charges after police say he was involved in three robberies, including two this past weekend.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the man attempted to rob the Family Dollar in the 2600 block of Dr. MLK Jr. Street but left before officers arrived.

Later that day, a robbery occurred at Liquor Land in the 4700 block of West Washington Street. The suspect was also gone by the time officers arrived to the business, but in both cases police say witnesses gave a good description of the suspect.

The suspect was later located by IMPD officers and arrested. He is also accused of being part of an October robbery at a Family Dollar.

WRTV does not name suspects unless formal charges have been filed.

Anyone with any further information about these incidents should call the IMPD Homicide/Robbery Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).