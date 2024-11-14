Suspect shot after reportedly striking IMPD officer with car at downtown Indianapolis CVS

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are on the scene of a shooting involving officers downtown Thursday afternoon.

IMPD officers responded to the CVS Pharmacy located in the 1500 block of North Meridian Street just before 4 p.m. for a welfare check of a person inside a vehicle at the business.

According to IMPD, at some point, the officer was struck by the suspect’s vehicle. Another officer discharged their service weapon, striking the suspect.

Both the suspect and officer were transported to a local hospital. The officer was reported to be in good condition, and the suspect is said to be stable.

IMPD is asking the public to avoid the area of 16th and Meridian Streets and Pennsylvania and Meridian Streets.