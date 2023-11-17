1 in 'very critical condition' following shooting involving IMPD officers on Indy's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in “very critical condition” following a shooting involving IMPD officers on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Shortly before 5 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers attempted to stop a suspect who had a warrant with multiple offenses, including unlawful possession of a firearm, near 16th Street and Arlington Avenue.

According to police, the individual stopped briefly before fleeing from officers. There was a vehicle pursuit that ended near 38th Street and Richardt Avenue.

Police say there were two individuals in the suspect vehicle. The driver, who was the wanted suspect, fled on foot in one direction while the passenger ran in another direction.

There was a police shooting involving the passenger “at some point,” according to IMPD. The passenger was transported to a local hospital in “very critical condition.”

No officers were reported to be injured.

The driver was located shortly after and was not involved in the shooting.

Police say a firearm was recovered near the passenger at the scene.