IMPD involved in shooting near with carjacking suspect on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers were involved in a shooting Tuesday morning on the city's northeast side.

According to police, officers were involved in a shooting in the 9100 block of Cavalier Court. This is near 38th Street and Post Road.

IMPD Sgt. Anthony Patterson says officers were in the area after an armed carjacking took place in the 2800 block of Post Road. An officer came into contact with the suspect and at some point shots were fired, according to police.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

The man shot was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story.