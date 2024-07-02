IMPD officers involved in shooting near Thatcher Park on west side

INDIANAPOLIS — An officer-involved shooting has occurred on the city's west side.

According to IMPD, officers with their department were involved in a shooting in the 5100 block of W. Vermont Street. This is near Thatcher Park.

The officers were in the area after being called for a person shot.

No officers were injured in the shooting, according to police.

In a press briefing, IMPD said the person shot by officers was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

IMPD asks residents to avoid the area during the investigation.