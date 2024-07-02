Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsCrime

Actions

IMPD officers involved in shooting near Thatcher Park on west side

According to IMPD, officers with their department were involved in a shooting in the 5100 block of W. Vermont Street. This is near Thatcher Park.
Vermont OIS
Posted at 12:01 PM, Jul 02, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — An officer-involved shooting has occurred on the city's west side.

According to IMPD, officers with their department were involved in a shooting in the 5100 block of W. Vermont Street. This is near Thatcher Park.

The officers were in the area after being called for a person shot.

No officers were injured in the shooting, according to police.

In a press briefing, IMPD said the person shot by officers was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

IMPD asks residents to avoid the area during the investigation.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.