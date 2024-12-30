Suspect shot, killed by police after firing shots at IMPD, Lawrence officers during chase

INDIANAPOLIS — One suspect is dead after firing shots at IMPD and Lawrence officers during a police pursuit on Indy's east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, around 4:30 p.m., officers with IMPD and the Lawrence Police Department initiated a traffic stop in the 6900 block of Pendleton Pike.

Police said the car failed to stop and led officers on a police chase. During the chase, they said the suspect was firing shots at officers.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop near 30th and Shadeland Avenue and the suspect continued to fire shots.

At this time, police said an IMPD officer and Lawrence officer fired at the suspect who was inside the vehicle.

IMPD SWAT approached the vehicle and located the suspect. He was pronounced deceased.

IMPD said no officers were injured during the incident.

Police asked drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area of E 30th Street between Shadeland and Arlington for the next few hours as they continue to investigate — but said there is no active threat to the public. There are no outstanding suspects, they said.

IMPD will work closely with the Lawrence Police Department throughout the investigation.