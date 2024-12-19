IMPD: Officers involved in shooting on west side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers were involved in a shooting on the west side of Indianapolis Thursday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Southwest District officers responded to the 300 block of South Warman Avenue at around 2:20 p.m. on reports of a person shot.

IMPD officers are on scene of an incident in the 300 block of S Warman Ave. There was an officer-involved shooting. No officers were injured.



Follow here for more updates. pic.twitter.com/O4rwf2F8Eo — IMPD (@IMPDnews) December 19, 2024

Upon arrival, officers located an adult female suffering from a gunshot injury.

IMPD says as officers began rendering aid to the victim, they learned of a suspect description.

Officers were searching the area for the suspect when they heard gunfire, according to police. They located an armed individual matching the suspect description.

Officers say they approached the suspect and gave verbal commands. “At some point” an officer-involved shooting occurred.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. No officers were injured.

IMPD says a firearm and machete were located at the scene.

Warman Avenue is shut down from Addison Street to Ida Street. The public is asked to avoid the area.

The IMPD Critical Incident Response Team will be overseeing the investigation.