IMPD officers shot at during vehicle pursuit; suspects remain at large

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers were shot at during a vehicle pursuit after responding to a domestic disturbance late on Wednesday and the suspects remain at large.

According to police, Just before 9 p.m., North officers were dispatched to the 7700 block of Knue Road, where a victim reported being assaulted by a male suspect armed with a gun. The suspect fled the home in a vehicle before officers arrived. A description of the vehicle was provided at the scene.

Around midnight, an officer located the suspect vehicle traveling near East 30th Street and Ruckle Street. The officer waited for backup, then attempted a traffic stop. The suspect refused to stop, leading to a brief pursuit.

In the 400 block of West 28th Street, two people exited the fleeing vehicle. At least one suspect fired multiple shots at officers, prompting one officer to return fire. No injuries have been reported among officers, suspects, or bystanders.

The suspects fled on foot and have not been located. IMPD deployed K9 officers and a drone to aid in the search. Cartridge casings were recovered near the area where the suspects fled. The vehicle continued several blocks before stopping in the 500 block of West 28th Street.

The officer who returned fire is a seven-year veteran of the force and was equipped with both a body-worn camera and in-car video system, which were activated.

The IMPD Victim Assistance Unit is providing support to the domestic assault victim. The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency and the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office are assisting with the investigation.

The IMPD Critical Incident Response Team is leading the criminal investigation, while Internal Affairs conducts a separate administrative review. The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave per standard procedure. A civilian-majority Use of Force Review Board will conduct a mandatory hearing following the investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sergeant Brian Lambert at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475, or submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

