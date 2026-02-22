IMPD investigating officer-involved shooting on far east side; four in custody

INDIANAPOLIS — Four people were taken into custody Saturday evening following an officer-involved shooting on the city's far east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

According to police, IMPD's Violent Crimes Task Force and SWAT team were following a vehicle occupied by individuals believed to be involved in a recent shooting when the incident occurred.

Police said SWAT officers attempted to "grapple" the vehicle at some point during the pursuit. An occupant of the vehicle then began shooting at officers, and at least one officer returned fire.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop, and all four occupants were taken into custody.

Three people from the vehicle were transported to the hospital — two with gunshot wounds and one with injuries not believed to be from gunfire. All three are listed in stable condition.

IMPD said they do not believe any uninvolved community members were injured in the incident.

Tenth Street is closed between German Church Road and Washington Point Drive as officers investigate the scene. IMPD is asking people to avoid the area, as officers will be on scene for several hours working to confirm what occurred.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The incident remains under investigation.