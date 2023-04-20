2 IMPD officers shot on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officers have been shot on the city's east side.

IMPD confirmed the officers were shot on the east side.

Both officers were transported to Eskenazi Hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening, according to IMPD.

Two IMPD officers received injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The injuries to both officers are believed to be non-life threatening. Media staging will preliminarily be at 25th/Post. This is a very active scene and will be for some time. https://t.co/P7iP5mPeGY — IMPD (@IMPDnews) April 20, 2023

As the investigation continues Post Road is closed between 25th St and 30th St. 30th St is closed between Post Rd and Franklin Rd.

This is a developing story.