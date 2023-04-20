Watch Now
2 IMPD officers shot on east side

Posted at 1:12 PM, Apr 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-20 13:51:01-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officers have been shot on the city's east side.

IMPD confirmed the officers were shot on the east side.

Both officers were transported to Eskenazi Hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening, according to IMPD.

As the investigation continues Post Road is closed between 25th St and 30th St. 30th St is closed between Post Rd and Franklin Rd.

This is a developing story.

