IMPD: one dead after south side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a person was found dead in a field in the 2400 block of Fox Harbour Drive Saturday morning.

IMPD officer Genae Cook says the victim has gunshot wound injuries and police believe the incident occurred in the field.

"This is a pretty quiet area, so we're asking people in the area if you heard something, if you heard a gunshot or a loud noise or a disagreement or anything like that, it's important that you contact IMPD homicide detectives or 262-TIPS," Cook said. "This is a busy weekend ... it's very important that we think about everything we do."

Cook says the answer for conflict resolution is never to reach for a weapon.

"It's important that if you're engaged in one of these events this weekend and maybe tensions start running high, call the police early. If you feel like there needs to be some type of intervention, call the police. Let us come and calm the matter down before it escalates into something in which someone will regret," Cook said.

The victim's name has not been released.