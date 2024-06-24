IMPD: One killed, two injured after weekend shooting at Indianapolis home

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said one person is dead and two others, including a 16-year-old, are hurt after a shooting in the Monon Yard neighborhood.

According to IMPD, police responded to a home on the 2600 block of Carrollton Avenue just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning. Police found a 21-year-old man alive in the home with a gunshot wound and a man of an unknown age dead with a gunshot wound in a nearby yard.

Authorities also found a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound on College Avenue and Fall Creek Parkway, which is less than half a mile away from the Carrollton Avenue scene. Detectives believe his injuries are related to the Carrollton Avenue incident.

Detectives also believe the house may have been a short-term rental and that a gathering at the rental may had led up to the shooting.

"It's difficult for any community where someone was just trying to have an enjoyable time at a short-term rental and then something like this occurred," said IMPD Officer Tommy Thompson. We hate that for the owner of the property and we are devastated for the families that are going through a tragic time right now."

Thompson said if the house was being used as a short-term rental at the time of the incident, the owner of the home could face consequences.

IMPD asking for assistance in cracking down on "short-term rental" parties

"We want to remind community members that are renting locally that they are responsible as a homeowner for what goes on in their home," Thompson said. "If you're a neighbor and you see thing happening or if you see a party, try to reach out to those homeowners and say, 'Hey, something's going on at this house you're renting out.'"

AirBNB told WRTV the address in question was not listed as a rental property on their website. A WRTV inquiry to Vrbo was not returned.