IMPD: Male fatally shot on Indy's south side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a fatal shooting on the south side of Indianapolis Sunday evening.
According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 1400 block of South Illinois Street.
When officers arrived, they located a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.
Medics later arrived on the scene and the victim was unfortunately pronounced deceased, police said.
IMPD said the crime scene is still active and an investigation is on-going.
No additional information has been released.