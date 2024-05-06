IMPD: Male fatally shot on Indy's south side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a fatal shooting on the south side of Indianapolis Sunday evening.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 1400 block of South Illinois Street.

When officers arrived, they located a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

Medics later arrived on the scene and the victim was unfortunately pronounced deceased, police said.

IMPD said the crime scene is still active and an investigation is on-going.

No additional information has been released.