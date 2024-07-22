IMPD: One shot, killed on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was shot and killed on the east side of Indianapolis Monday morning.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 3800 block of E. New York Street just before 9 a.m.

When officers arrived to the scene, they located an adult male victim with gunshot injuries.

The victim was pronounced deceased.

IMPD believes this is an isolated incident and are asking for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information can call IMPD Homicide detectives or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.

