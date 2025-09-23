IMPD overdose task force makes 9th dealing resulting in death arrest

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police have arrested a 44-year-old man in connection with a double fatal overdose that occurred in August.

Kadeem Roache faces two counts of dealing a controlled substance resulting in death, both Level 1 felonies, according to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

The charges stem from an August 11 incident where IMPD officers found two unresponsive women during a welfare check at a home in the 2200 block of Riverside East Drive. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second died after being transported to a local hospital.

Detectives with IMPD's Overdose Death Task Force investigated the deaths and determined both women died from fatal overdoses. Through various investigative techniques, detectives identified Roache as the person who allegedly supplied the deadly substances.

The arrest marks the ninth time the Overdose Death Task Force has made a dealing resulting in death arrest since the unit was created in 2024. The task force works with multiple agencies including the Drug Enforcement Administration, Indiana State Police, and the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death carries a sentence of 20 to 40 years in prison if convicted.