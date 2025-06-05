IMPD: Person critically injured in shooting on near north side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a shooting on the near north side of Indianapolis left a person in critical condition Wednesday night.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police, officers responded to 229 West 38th Street.

Officers at the scene found a victim with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

IMPD confirmed the victim is in critical condition.

IMPD has not released any details about the victim or if they have a person of interest. The investigation is ongoing.