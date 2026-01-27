Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
IMPD: Person killed in shooting on west side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died following a shooting on Indianapolis' west side on Tuesday, police say.

According to IMPD, officers responded to the 7200 block of Hatteras Lane around 5:35 p.m.

Responding officers found a victim with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. Initially, the victim was reported to be in critical condition. IMPD later confirmed they succumbed to their injuries.

Police have not provided any other details at this time. WRTV will update this story as more information becomes available.

