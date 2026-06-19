IMPD: Person dies after east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A person is dead after a shooting Friday morning on the city’s east side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officials said.

IMPD officers were called to the 200 block of South Franklin Road on a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found a person suffering from injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Police say they later died at the hospital.

Officers did not immediately release information about a possible suspect or what may have led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact IMPD.