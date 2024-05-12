IMPD: Person shot, critically injured on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a shooting on Indy's east side left a person critically injured Sunday morning.
According to a release from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, around 6:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot at 1800 Layman Avenue.
When officers arrived, they located a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.
The victim was reported to be in critical condition.
At this time, IMPD has not released any additional information.
