INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in critical condition after being shot at a Super 8 motel on the south side of Indianapolis early Tuesday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 4900 block of South East Street, just before 7:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim with gunshot injuries.

The victim was reported to be in critical condition.

