IMPD pursuit ends in crash on Indy’s north side; 4 suspects in custody

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a police chase that ended in a crash on the north side of Indianapolis Tuesday afternoon.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Northwest District officers responded to the 2900 block of Riverside Drive East at 2:45 p.m. on reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located a suspect vehicle, and a brief vehicle pursuit occurred. Officers then learned the vehicle was stolen during an armed carjacking earlier in the day.

WRTV

IMPD SWAT officers were in the area of 30th Street and Fall Creek Pkwy attempting to block traffic for the oncoming pursuit.

IMPD says as the suspect vehicle was attempting to change directions, it made contact with the SWAT vehicle. As a result, the SWAT vehicle tipped over onto its side.

The driver and front passenger exited the suspect vehicle after it crashed, fleeing on foot, according to police. Both male suspects were taken into custody.

WRTV

Two female passengers were also taken into custody, IMPD says.

The four suspects from the vehicle were transported to a local hospital. The IMPD SWAT officer involved in the crash was also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

A firearm was located at the scene and seized.

