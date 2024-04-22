IMPD recovers 2 dozen firearms, narcotics during Hendricks Co warrant investigation

INDIANAPOLIS — During a search warrant investigation last week, IMPD recovered more than two dozen guns, narcotics and cash at a Hendricks County home.

According to IMPD, an investigation into 21-year-old Dallas Dodd after he was tied to multiple instances of shots being fired in Indianapolis. During the investigation, Dodd was seen alongside 21-year-old Brayden Love.

In executing a search warrant in the 400 block of Primrose Lane in Hendricks County, where Dodd was known to be staying, detectives seized the following:



27 loaded firearms

Fentanyl

Cocaine

Mushrooms

Meth

Marijuana

Cash

Dodd and Love were eventually taken into custody during a traffic stop on the west side of Indianapolis. During their arrest, the pair was found to have three loaded guns on them.

After posting bond, Dodd now has a warrant out for his arrest again. Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to call 911.

If a person wishes to provide the information anonymously, they can contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.