IMPD released bodycam footage from fatal shooting of carjacking suspect on Indy’s east side in October

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD released body cam footage of a shooting in which officers shot an armed carjacking suspect on the east side of Indianapolis in October.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department East District officers responded to the 1000 block of North Kealing Avenue on October 27 at 3:30 p.m. on reports of a theft investigation.

IMPD says as officers were talking with the victims of the theft, a black Chevy SUV unrelated to the investigation approached and came to a sudden stop.

Three IMPD officers were on the scene of the theft investigation. They say a woman exited the vehicle and told officers she was being held at gunpoint by a man, identified as 25-year-old Julius Hill, who was still inside the car.

When officers approach the car, the victim who exited the vehicle can be heard saying, “he’s got a gun.”

IMPD Officer Beasley can be heard telling Hill to put his hands up.

In the footage, Hill is seen raising his gun and pointing it in the direction of officers and at least one uninvolved bystander.

IMPD

Officer Beasley then discharged his service weapon, and Hill maintained possession of his weapon, IMPD said.

Officers continued to tell Hill to drop the gun, but he was not responsive. Officer Beasley deployed a taser and another officer removed the gun from Hill’s hand.

Officers pulled Hill from the vehicle and gave him medical attention. He was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition, where he died a few days later.

He was charged with the following:



Kidnapping

Armed robbery

Pointing a firearm

Hill’s firearm was recovered at the scene and a second firearm was located in his backpack.

IMPD

IMPD says detectives later learned the victim drove by the officers at 11th Street and North Kealing and a few blocks later, Hill jumped in her car and threatened her with a gun.

The victim says she drove back to where she saw the officers for her safety.

The victim was not physically harmed, and services were provided to her by IMPD. Her dog was in the car but was unharmed.

No officers or uninvolved citizens were physically harmed.

The IMPD Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene to conduct the criminal investigation.

A separate administrative investigation is being conducted by IMPD Internal Affairs.

The IMPD officer who fired his gun has been placed on administrative leave as is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting investigation.

The civilian-majority Use of Force Review Board will conduct a mandatory hearing for any attempted use of deadly force against a person. This occurs after the conclusion of the criminal process.