IMPD releases body cam footage from November fatal hostage situation shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD released body cam footage surrounding the Nov. 30 fatal police shooting of 60-year-old Lamont Bland during a hostage situation on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a McDonald’s in the 4900 block of Knights Way at 7:20 p.m. following a 911 call reporting that a woman was heard yelling for help inside of a semi-truck parked across the street.



911 Dispatch: Is this a police, fire, EMS or mental health issue and what’s the location of your emergency?

Is this a police, fire, EMS or mental health issue and what’s the location of your emergency? Caller: Um, I had a customer come in. We’re at McDonald’s. In our truck lot somebody is hollering for help. It’s inside one of the trucks.

Um, I had a customer come in. We’re at McDonald’s. In our truck lot somebody is hollering for help. It’s inside one of the trucks. Dispatch: Like they need an ambulance, or?

Like they need an ambulance, or? Caller: No, like they’re hollering “Help, help, help!”

IMPD says when the first officer arrived on the scene, a witness directed him to the semi. The officer approached the vehicle, knocked on the door and identified himself as a police officer.

The driver of the semi, later identified as Bland, was in the sleeper cabin of the truck behind a curtain, police say. On multiple occasions, Bland pulled the curtain aside and looked out, only to retreat back into the cabin.

IMPD says the officer moved to the driver side of the semi and put his ear up to the sleeper cabin area. He was able to hear a woman screaming.

In the video, the officer can be heard yelling at Bland to open the door.

“We need a forced entry into this semi. I’ve got a female inside screaming,” he relayed to more officers arriving on the scene.

IMPD says the officers used a public address system to call out to Bland, but he was unresponsive, so they used a baton to break the driver’s side window.

“I’ve got a knife to her throat,” Bland can be heard yelling.

IMPD 26-year veteran Lt. Brandon Mills opened the driver-side door and attempted to speak with Bland.



Mills: Hey, listen to me. What’s your first name? My name is Brandon.

Hey, listen to me. What’s your first name? My name is Brandon. Bland: I’m going to kill her right now.

I’m going to kill her right now. Mills: Why?

Why? Bland: I ain’t got nothing to lose. I’ve got a knife on her throat. I’m going to go to jail.

I ain’t got nothing to lose. I’ve got a knife on her throat. I’m going to go to jail. Mills: Nobody’s gotta go to jail right now.

Nobody’s gotta go to jail right now. Victim: He’s already cut me. I’m bleeding. Help me.

He’s already cut me. I’m bleeding. Help me. Mills: Hey, hey, hey. Listen to me. There’s nothing that’s happened right now that you’ve gotta go to jail.

Hey, hey, hey. Listen to me. There’s nothing that’s happened right now that you’ve gotta go to jail. Bland: Yes, if she says I cut her.

Yes, if she says I cut her. Mills: What’s your name? My name is Brandon.

What’s your name? My name is Brandon. Bland: I’m going to kill her Brandon.

VIDEO: The following may contain sensitive content for some viewers

IMPD says after unsuccessful attempts to negotiate with Bland, Mills moved toward the sleeper cabin. He saw Bland on top of the victim.

In the footage, Mills is heard ordering Bland to let the victim go, but Bland keeps saying he is going to kill her. Mills then fired his weapon once, striking Bland.

Bland was given medical attention but died at the scene. The woman was rescued and given medical attention. No officers were injured in the shooting.

The victim told detectives that Bland pulled her into the truck and held her against her will for hours, police said.

The incident remains under investigation by IMPD Critical Incident Response Team and IMPD Internal Affairs.