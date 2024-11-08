IMPD releases body cam footage of deadly shooting of suspect at Lawrence motel

LAWRENCE — IMPD released body cam footage of a shooting in which officers killed a suspect at a motel in Lawrence in August.

IMPD SWAT officers were at Park Terrace Motel in the 9000 block of Pendleton Pike at 10:30 a.m. to serve a narcotics search warrant for a motel room on August 23, 2024.

WRTV

A male, known to be armed and dangerous, was believed to be inside the room, according to IMPD.

In the video, officers can be heard announcing their presence using a PA system before entering the motel room.

WATCH PREVIOUS COVERAGE | IMPD SWAT officers fatally shoot suspect

When officers entered the motel room, body cam footage shows 40-year-old Kentrail Small and a woman coming out of the bathroom.

Officers can be heard telling Small and the woman to get on the ground. The woman complied, but Small did not.

In the video, officers can be seen attempting to place Small in handcuffs, but he resisted and grabbed a firearm.

IMPD

Officers can be heard saying “gun, gun, gun” before two officers discharged their service weapons, striking Small.

Medics provided medical aid until Indiana Emergency Medical Services arrived. Small was transported to Eskenazi Hospital, where he later died.

IMPD

Three firearms were recovered from the scene. Detectives also seized fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana and prescription pills.

IMPD

No officers or uninvolved citizens were injured in this incident.

The IMPD Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene to conduct the criminal investigation.

A separate administrative investigation is being conducted by IMPD Internal Affairs.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office is being consulted throughout the investigative process.

The civilian-majority Use of Force Review Board will conduct a mandatory hearing for any attempted use of deadly force against a person. This occurs after the conclusion of the criminal process.